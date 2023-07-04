Kartik Aaryan Begins Shooting For Kabir Khan's Sports Drama Chandu Champion, Film To Release In June 2024

Amid the success of his latest release, ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’, Kartik Aaryan has already commenced filming for his next project. The talented actor has joined forces with renowned director Kabir Khan for a sports drama tentatively titled ‘Chandu Champion’, which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The choice of the film's title is a deliberate move by Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. They believe it perfectly aligns with the protagonist's journey, combining quirkiness with the desire to create a lasting impact, similar to the sensation caused by the film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan' back that released in 2005.

ABOUT CHANDU CHAMPION RELEASE

The duo intends to generate buzz around the film and spark discussions among viewers about the unique title.

As per sources close to the development, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set to be an enthralling sports drama that will be filmed over the course of the next six months.

It is anticipated that the film will hit theatres on 14 June 2024. Kartik himself took to social media to announce the june release.

The intricate nature of the film, with its requirement for exceptional visual effects, means that Kabir Khan will dedicate ample time to the post-production process. Both Kabir and Sajid possess unwavering confidence that "Chandu Champion" will become a milestone in their respective careers.

KARTIK AARYAN'S CURRENT RELEASE 'SATYAPREM KI KATHA'

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is relishing the success of 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha', which made its theatrical debut on June 29. The film opened to a commendable Rs 9.25 crore at the box office and is steadily progressing towards the coveted Rs 50 crore milestone. Currently, it has amassed an impressive domestic box office collection of Rs 42 crore.

"SatyaPrem Ki Katha" marks Kartik's second collaboration with the talented actress Kiara Advani after their successful pairing in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', The movie also features a stellar ensemble cast, including Rajpal Yadav, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Gajraj Rao, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Co-produced by Nadiiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, the film has received positive acclaim for its engaging storyline and impressive performances.