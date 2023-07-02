Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Film Sees 45% Growth

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's latest film Satyaprem Ki Katha opened with a bang at the box office as it earned Rs 9.25 crore on Thursday. However, after witnessing a dip in its collection on the second day, the film saw a rise in the numbers on the third day of its release.

Satyaprem Ki Katha witnessed a growth of 45 per cent on Saturday as it collected Rs 10.10 crore. The film has started to set its strong feet at the box office with its rising collection.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Day 3 Update

The film earned Rs 9.25 crore on Thursday and Rs 7 crore on working Friday. It has now witnessed tremendous acceptance across all age groups and families, resulting in great word of mouth ensuring a solid upwards growth, leading to 45 per cent growth on first Saturday. With this, the film is racing towards a splendid weekend number.

Going by the reviews and positive word of mouth, the film is expected to see a rise in numbers over the weekend.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha has brought together the hit pair of Kartik and Kiara for the second time on the screen and their chemistry is palpable in the trailer and songs of the film.

The last time they came together, they had created wonders at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which went on to become one of the highest earning films of 2022.

Satyaprem Ki Katha has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has been directed by Sameer Vidwans. It also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.