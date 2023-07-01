SatyaPrem Ki Katha Stirs Hearts: Kartik Aaryan Receives Blessings from 93-Year-Old Elderly Woman (WATCH)

The long-awaited film 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha,' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, finally hit the theatres on Thursday, June 27. Fans wasted no time showering their love upon the lead pair, and even before the dust could settle, Twitter reviews were already labelling the film as a 'blockbuster.'

While Kartik Aaryan's performance in the film continues to garner praise from all corners, a heartwarming incident involving the actor has captured the attention of many. A video of Kartik seeking blessings from a 93-year-old lady has gone viral, leaving a lasting impression on the hearts of viewers.

ELDERLY WOMAN BLESSES KARTIK AARYAN

On July 1, a video was shared by one of the paparazzi accounts on Instagram, showcasing the Shehzada actor on his knees, engaged in a heartfelt conversation with an elderly lady seated in a wheelchair at a multiplex.

The interaction, believed to have taken place after a screening of 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha,' unfolded with immense tenderness.

In the heartwarming clip shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the elderly woman affectionately pats Kartik's back multiple times, blessing him for his endeavours.

Not ready to bid him farewell just yet, she surprises the actor by planting a gentle kiss on his hands. The genuine emotion displayed in this exchange has left fans awestruck.

Check out the video here:

CHECK FANS' REACTION

Social media platforms were abuzz with fans expressing their adoration for this beautiful moment.

One fan commented, "So quite love your daadhi you are very lucky sir."

Another fan found a resemblance to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, stating, "He somehow reminds me of SSR."

Yet another user expressed their emotions, writing, "This is making me teary-eyed."

ABOUT THE FILM

SatyaPrem Ki Katha' boasts an impressive cast, featuring not only Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani but also Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

The film is a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures, with notable personalities such as Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia, alongside Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans, who won National Awards for their respective feature films, 'Chhichhore' and 'Anandi Gopal.' 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' was officially released in theatres on June 29, 2023.