Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron's Film Fails The Monday Test, Collects ₹8.50 Crore

Avatar: Fire and Ash was one of the most-awaited Hollywood films of the year. Everyone had expected it would take the box office by storm, but that didn't happen. The film had a decent opening at the box office, and although it showed a jump over the weekend, the numbers weren't as amazing as expected.

During its first weekend, the film collected Rs. 67.25 crore. On its first Monday, Avatar 3 crashed at the box office, and according to Sacnilk, it collected approximately Rs. 8.50 crore, taking the four-day total to Rs. 75.75 crore.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Worldwide Collection

According to Sacnilk, the first weekend worldwide box office collection of Avatar 3 is $347.30 million. While it has performed well at the box office overseas, the film has received a lukewarm response at the box office.

Avatar 2 Vs Avatar 3 Box Office Collection

Avatar: The Way of Water received a fantastic response at the box office in India. The movie, in four days, had collected Rs. 147.40 crore, and Avatar 3 has just collected Rs. 75.75 crore.

Did Dhurandhar Affect Avatar 3 At The Box Office In India?

Dhurandhar storm at the box office can surely be one of the reasons the Indian audience didn't go to theatres to watch Avatar 3. The Ranveer Singh starrer, during its third weekend, performed better than Avatar: Fire And Ash at the box office.

Also, the early reviews of Avatar 3 were very mixed, and that can also be one of the reasons the film has failed to make a mark at the box office in India.

Avatar: The Way Of Water's lifetime collection in India was Rs. 391.4 crore. Well, it clearly looks difficult for Avatar 3 to even collect half of it at the box office.

Avatar 4 & Avatar 5 Release Date

Avatar is a five-part franchise film, and part 4 is all set to release after four years in 2029. It will hit the big screens during the Christmas weekend in 2029. Meanwhile, Avatar 5 will release in 2031.