 Dimpshi Is Back! Prajakta Koli & Rohit Saraf Begin Shooting For Mismatched Season 4 At Mumbai's Marine Drive, VIDEO Goes Viral
Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf have resumed shooting for season four of Mismatched. The 2024 season three finale saw Dimple and Rishi end their engagement on Marine Drive. A viral clip from Mumbai shows the pair filming at the same location, suggesting the upcoming season will continue their emotional journey, with Prajakta's signature short hair making a comeback.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf have officially kickstarted filming for the fourth season of their hit web series Mismatched. The third season, which premiered on Netflix in 2024, showed Dimple (Prajakta) and Rishi (Rohit) engaged and preparing for marriage, before parting ways on Marine Drive after Rishi realises he may not be cut out for the tech world and instead discovers his passion for animation. Acknowledging Dimple's potential and not wanting to hold her back, he removes his engagement ring and asks her to do the same.

Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf Shoot For Mismatched 4

A now viral video featuring Prajakta and Rohit from Marine Drive in Mumbai suggests that season four will continue from where the previous season left off. In the clip, Prajakta is seen sporting her short hair, her earlier look from the show, while Rohit appears in a shirt as the duo sit together while the camera is set up for the scene. Rohit' s close friend Rohan Shah was also spotted in the background.

Check out the video:

Dimpshi Is Back! Prajakta Koli & Rohit Saraf Begin Shooting For Mismatched Season 4 At Mumbai's Marine Drive, VIDEO Goes Viral
Fans React

Soon after several videos of Prajakta and Rohit went viral on social media, fans expressed excitment in the comments section. A user wrote, "So happy this is finally happening! After everything in Season 3, I’m just hoping all the heartbreaks finally get covered and we get the happy ending Dimple and Rishi deserve!" Another wrote, "Waiting for this season so much."

"Hopefully they unite forever," wrote another. Another comment read, "Expecting a happy ending."

Mismatched Season 3 Cast

The cast of Mismatched Season 3 featured Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina, Abhinav Sharma, Muskkaan Jaferi, Vidya Malvade, Rannvijay Singha, Lauren Robinson, Garima Yajnik, and Akshat Singh.

