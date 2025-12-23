Ananya Panday Gets Emotional As Amitabh Bachchan Praises Her Performance In Kesari Chapter 2: 'Biggest Moment...'—VIDEO

Ananya Panday, Amitabh Bachchan |

Actress Ananya Panday recently appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 alongside Kartik Aaryan to promote Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is set for a theatrical release on December 25, coinciding with Christmas. During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan praised Ananya for her powerful performance in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, in which she played Dilreet Gill, a young law student who assists C.S. Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar) in his legal battle against the British following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Ananya Panday

On Tuesday, Ananya shared a clip from KBC 17 in which Big B praised her performance, leaving the actress emotional as she listened to his words of appreciation. Bachchan was heard saying, "Inke liye bhi humne kaha tha ki inki ek film hai Kesari, jismein inhone kaam kiya tha. Us film mein bahut bade-bade kalakar the aur sabne bahut achha kaam kiya. Lekin itne bade kalakaron ke saath rehkar bhi Ananya ne bahut khoobi se apna role nibhaya."

Check out the video:

Further, Big B said, "Zyada bolna nahi chahenge, par jis tarah se unki nazar gayi, unka look gaya… Hum log sab ek hi profession mein hain. Humein teen mahine pehle hi pata chal jata hai ki hamara role kya hai, dialogue kya hain. Lekin janta ko yeh lagna chahiye ki jo moment ho raha hai, woh hamare saath pehli baar ho raha hai aur hum pehli baar bol rahe hain."

"Yeh ek bahut adbhut cheez hoti hai. Wahin jaakar ek kalakar ki asli khoobi pata chalti hai. Woh feeling aapki maine dekhi hai…," said Big B.

Sharing the video, Ananya wrote, "The biggest moment of any actors life. I will cherish your words forever Amit Ji."

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is a spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019), which starred Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, the film's plot was based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat

Akshay stepped into the role of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who fought the British Raj in court after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. R. Madhavan, who portrays Advocate Neville McKinley, represents the British Crown.