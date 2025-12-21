Avatar Fire And Ash 30% Show Reduced For Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Dhurandhar Shows Unaffected: Report

Photo Via YouTube

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is slated to hit theatres on Christmas, December 25. However, a report now states that since James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently running in cinemas, exhibitors have decided to reduce the show count for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Avatar Fire And Ash 30% Show Reduced For Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, "Jio Star Studios (Distributor of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India for Disney India) has permitted exhibitors to move the Christmas Day programming for Avatar: Fire and Ash as the exhibitors had strong pressure from the stakeholders of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri headlined by Kartik Aaryan with Ananya Panday. The show reduction process has already begun at independent chains, and approx. 30 per cent of the shows will be reduced for Avatar: Fire and Ash on Christmas Day, which will give a very good release to the Kartik Aaryan film."

Read Also Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His 35th Birthday With Ananya Panday At Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri...

'Strong Demand For Tu Meri Main Tera Among Youth'

The report further states that exhibitors believe Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, being a feel-good film led by a ‘young star’ like Kartik Aaryan, perfectly fits family viewing plans during the Christmas and New Year holiday period. A trade source added that the film enjoys strong demand among the youth, who are expected to ensure a solid opening for the film on its first day despite the competition.

"The audience demand is driving the showcasing and programming, as Avatar: Fire and Ash has clearly not fired the way it should have at the box office," added the report.

Dhurandhar Shows Unaffected

However, Jio Studios has not permitted any reduction in shows for Ranveer Singh–starrer Dhurandhar on Christmas Day, and exhibitors are strictly adhering to the original showcasing commitments for the film.

Meanwhile, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The duo had reportedly dated during the filming of the movie but parted ways shortly thereafter.