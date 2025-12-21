 Avatar Fire And Ash 30% Show Reduced For Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Dhurandhar Shows Unaffected: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAvatar Fire And Ash 30% Show Reduced For Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Dhurandhar Shows Unaffected: Report

Avatar Fire And Ash 30% Show Reduced For Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Dhurandhar Shows Unaffected: Report

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, releasing on Christmas, will reportedly see a 30% reduction in shows as Avatar: Fire and Ash continues in theatres. Exhibitors say the feel-good film suits holiday family plans and enjoys strong youth demand. However, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar shows will not be affected.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is slated to hit theatres on Christmas, December 25. However, a report now states that since James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently running in cinemas, exhibitors have decided to reduce the show count for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Avatar Fire And Ash 30% Show Reduced For Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, "Jio Star Studios (Distributor of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India for Disney India) has permitted exhibitors to move the Christmas Day programming for Avatar: Fire and Ash as the exhibitors had strong pressure from the stakeholders of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri headlined by Kartik Aaryan with Ananya Panday. The show reduction process has already begun at independent chains, and approx. 30 per cent of the shows will be reduced for Avatar: Fire and Ash on Christmas Day, which will give a very good release to the Kartik Aaryan film."

Read Also
Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His 35th Birthday With Ananya Panday At Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri...
article-image

'Strong Demand For Tu Meri Main Tera Among Youth'

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Civic Polls: Mahayuti Battle In Ambernath Sees BJP’s Tejashree Karanjule Lead Mayoral Race After 3 Rounds | Details Here
Maharashtra Civic Polls: Mahayuti Battle In Ambernath Sees BJP’s Tejashree Karanjule Lead Mayoral Race After 3 Rounds | Details Here
Top-10 Firms’ Market Value Rises Despite Weak Markets, TCS & Infosys Lead ₹75,257 Crore Weekly Gain
Top-10 Firms’ Market Value Rises Despite Weak Markets, TCS & Infosys Lead ₹75,257 Crore Weekly Gain
Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer Vijay Ganguly- Here's Why
Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer Vijay Ganguly- Here's Why
Thane: Wild Fox Falls Into Open Water Tank In Shil Area, Rescued After One-Hour Operation
Thane: Wild Fox Falls Into Open Water Tank In Shil Area, Rescued After One-Hour Operation

The report further states that exhibitors believe Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, being a feel-good film led by a ‘young star’ like Kartik Aaryan, perfectly fits family viewing plans during the Christmas and New Year holiday period. A trade source added that the film enjoys strong demand among the youth, who are expected to ensure a solid opening for the film on its first day despite the competition.

"The audience demand is driving the showcasing and programming, as Avatar: Fire and Ash has clearly not fired the way it should have at the box office," added the report.

Dhurandhar Shows Unaffected

However, Jio Studios has not permitted any reduction in shows for Ranveer Singh–starrer Dhurandhar on Christmas Day, and exhibitors are strictly adhering to the original showcasing commitments for the film.

Meanwhile, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The duo had reportedly dated during the filming of the movie but parted ways shortly thereafter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer...

Aditya Dhar Did NOT Want Tamannaah Bhatia For Dhurandhar's Item Song Shararat, Reveals Choreographer...

Emraan Hashmi Suffers Abdominal Tissue Tear While Filming High-Octane Action Sequence For Awarapan...

Emraan Hashmi Suffers Abdominal Tissue Tear While Filming High-Octane Action Sequence For Awarapan...

South Korean Stars Kim Woo-bin & Shin Min-ah Tie The Knot In Private Ceremony After A Decade Of...

South Korean Stars Kim Woo-bin & Shin Min-ah Tie The Knot In Private Ceremony After A Decade Of...

Has Urmila Matondkar QUIT Acting? 51-Year-Old Actress Reacts To Rumours

Has Urmila Matondkar QUIT Acting? 51-Year-Old Actress Reacts To Rumours

Goodbye June OTT Release: Here's To Know Everything About The Film

Goodbye June OTT Release: Here's To Know Everything About The Film