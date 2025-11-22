Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His 35th Birthday With Ananya Panday At Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Event In Mumbai, Feeds Her Cake—VIDEO

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who has turned 35 on Saturday, November 22, unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri at a Mumbai event alongside his co-star Ananya Panday. During the event, Kartik also celebrated his birthday with fans in attendance.

Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His 35th Birthday With Ananya Panday

Kartik looked dapper in a crisp white shirt paired with a grey blazer and matching pants. Ananya, on the other hand, looked stunning in a halter-neck bodycon dress. The actor had three birthday cakes, which he cut with Ananya by his side. The actor had three birthday cakes at the event, which he cut with Ananya by his side, even feeding her a piece.

The celebration was filled with laughter, cheers, and a festive vibe, making Kartik’s 35th birthday truly memorable.

In Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik plays Ray and Ananya plays Rumi, with romance blossoming as they meet on an international holiday. The teaser's highlight is a nostalgic Friends reference. when Ananya gets stung by a jellyfish, Kartik offers to pee on the sting, recreating Joey's hilarious scene and delighting fans with a wave of nostalgia.

The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who had previously directed Kartik's Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is backed by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora and Bhumika Tewari.

The film is set to release on Christmas this year, clashing with Agastya Nanda's Ikkis.