Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Teaser: Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Starrer Looks Refreshing; Friends Reference Will Surely Make You Smile

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Teaser | YouTube

It is Kartik Aaryan's birthday today (November 22), and his fans have got a gift from the makers of his next film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The much-awaited teaser of Kartik and Ananya Panday starrer has been released, and the former took to Instagram to share it with his fans.

He captioned the post as, "Thank you for all the birthday love..yeh raha Ray ka return gift ❤️ #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri TEASER OUT NOW! In cinemas THIS CHRISTMAS! (sic)." Check out the teaser below...

The teaser of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is impressive. The film looks like a refreshing romantic-comedy, and Ananya and Kartik's pairing is also looking quite good. In some scenes, the movie does give us the Tamasha vibes, but we hope that this one is different from the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer.

At the end of the teaser, there's a scene, which is a treat for all the Friends (American show) fans. It will surely put a smile on your face.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Release Date

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to release on December 25, 2025. It is a festive release, so we can expect the movie to take a good start at the box office. However, after an impressive teaser, we now have high expectations from the trailer and the songs of the film.

Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also stars Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. This will be Sameer and Kartik's second film together after Satyaprem Ki Kath, and even Kartik and Ananya's second film after Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Read Also Kartik Aaryan Meets Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in Jaipur Amid Tu Meri Main Tera Main...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri won't be getting a solo release. The film will be clashing with Agastya Nanda starrer Ikkis.