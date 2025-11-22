Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Actor Celebrates His Special Day On Naagzilla Sets, Does Naagin Dance - Watch Viral Videos

Instagram

Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 35th birthday today (November 22, 2025), and the celebrations started on the sets of his movie Naagzilla. The videos from the birthday celebration have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, he is seen cutting his birthday cakes, and in another video, the actor is showing off his naagin dance moves.

Check out the videos below...

Kartik Aaryan Visits Siddhivinayak Temple

While the birthday celebration started after 12 am on the sets of Naagzilla, on Saturday morning, Kartik visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Check out the video below...

Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Movies

This year, Kartik only has one release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film is slated to release on December 25, 2025.

The teaser of the movie was released on Saturday on Kartik's birthday. He captioned the post as, "Thank you for all the birthday love..yeh raha Ray ka return gift (sic)." Check out the teaser below...

Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role, and Jackie Shroff plays a pivotal role in the movie. The film won't be getting a solo release, and it will clash at the box office with Ikkis.

Apart from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik has Naagzilla and Anurag Basu's next lined up. Naagzilla is being directed by Fukrey fame filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Reportedly, Pratibha Ranta will be seen opposite Kartik in the movie. It is slated to release in August 2026.

Meanwhile, Basu's next with Kartik and Sreeleela was supposed to release on Diwali this year. But it has been postponed. The new release date of the movie has not yet been announced.