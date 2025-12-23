'Thank You For Everything You Do': Samridhii Shukla's Cute Post Celebrates Best Friend Farman Haider's Birthday

Farman Haider | Instagram

Samridhii Shukla and Farman Haider share a very strong friendship. Since the television actors worked together in Saavi Ki Savaari, there were rumours about whether the two were dating each other. However, Farman later clarified that they are just good friends and that there is no romantic angle between them.

It is Farman’s birthday today, on December 23, and Samridhii seems to be wishing him in the cutest possible way. She uploaded a picture with Farman in which he is holding her from behind. Samridhii captioned the photo, "Happi Happi to you my bestfriend (sic)." She further added, "Thank you for everything you do, everything you are (with a red heart)." Farman reshared Samridhii’s post dedicated to him, writing, "Thankyou Sam."

Earlier, Farman was seen clearing the air by stating that he and Samridhii are not dating each other. As per TOI, the actor said, "Samridhi is a good friend. We bond well and share a good professional relationship. There was no love angle between us in our real lives. Months back there was a buzz in the media that we are together which was not true (sic)."

He further urged people to "grow up and stop judging," explaining that they post stories for each other for the show and for the friendship they share.

Talking about his career, Farman previously revealed that he never originally wanted to become an actor. He had been aiming to crack the UPSC exam, but eventually chose acting due to his parents, whom he describes as "very filmy."

In Saavi Ki Savaari, Farman played the role of Nityam Dalmia, while Samridhii portrayed the character of Saavi. Saavi Ki Savaari has now ended, and Samridhii is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Farman is now seen in Zee TV's action drama Jagadharti.