Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Film Sees A Dip On Friday

The much-anticipated and hyped film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunited the blockbuster jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on screen, opened with a bang at the box office, but witnessed a shocking dip on Friday. The film is touted to be a romantic saga with a lesson to take home in the end.

Satyaprem Ki Katha released in theatres on June 29, on the occasion of Eid, and the makers sure did mint the monies on the national holiday.

The film also opened with decent reviews from the audience and critics alike, and a drop in its numbers on Friday came as a shocker for fans.

Satyaprem Ki Katha sees a dip on Saturday

This was the first Friday for Satyaprem Ki Katha, and going by the reviews and opening day collection, the film was only expected to see a rise in numbers over the weekend.

However, that did not seem to be the case as the film earned Rs 7 crore on its second day, as compared to Rs 9.25 crore on its opening day.

The makers are still positive, given the massive fan-following of both Kartik and Kiara and the decent word of mouth of the film. Satyaprem Ki Katha is expected to see a rise in its numbers on its first Saturday and Sunday.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha has brought together the hit pair of Kartik and Kiara for the second time on the screen and their chemistry is palpable in the trailer and songs of the film.

The last time they came together, they had created wonders at the box office with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which went on to become one of the highest earning films of 2022.

Satyaprem Ki Katha has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has been directed by Sameer Vidwans.