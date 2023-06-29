Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple As Satyaprem Ki Katha Releases

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Thursday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He visited the temple as his film Satyaprem Ki Katha hit the theatres

Photo by Varinder Chawla

On the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi, Kartik visited the temple and sought blessings from Lord Ganesha

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He was seen wearing a casual shirt with denims as he visited the temple

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kartik has been following the custom of visiting the revered Siddhivinayak temple on the day of his films' release for quite some time now

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He interacted with the paps as they congratulated him on his film's release

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Kiara Advani opposite Kartik

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The film has been directed by Sameer Vidwans and is touted to be a romantic saga

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Satyaprem Ki Katha has opened at the theatres with positive reviews

Photo by Varinder Chawla

