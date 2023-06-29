Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple As Satyaprem Ki Katha Releases

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023
Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Thursday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He visited the temple as his film Satyaprem Ki Katha hit the theatres
Photo by Varinder Chawla
On the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi, Kartik visited the temple and sought blessings from Lord Ganesha
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He was seen wearing a casual shirt with denims as he visited the temple
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kartik has been following the custom of visiting the revered Siddhivinayak temple on the day of his films' release for quite some time now
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He interacted with the paps as they congratulated him on his film's release
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Kiara Advani opposite Kartik
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The film has been directed by Sameer Vidwans and is touted to be a romantic saga
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Satyaprem Ki Katha has opened at the theatres with positive reviews
Photo by Varinder Chawla
