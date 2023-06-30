Sidharth Malhotra Reviews Wife Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha Performance: 'You Have My Heart'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is indeed his wife Kiara Advani's biggest cheerleader. On Thursday night, Sidharth penned an appreciation note for Kiara and praised her powerful performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sidharth shared a still of Kiara from the film and called Kiara's performance 'impactful' and 'nuanced'.

Sidharth praises wife Kiara's performance

"A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my Heart. @kiaraaliaadvani so Happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #SatyaPremKiKatha," he wrote on Instagram Story.

Kiara reshared Sid's post and replied, "Thank you my love."

On the other hand, Kiara also penned a note of gratitude after receiving positive reviews for her performance.

"Feeling extremely emotional reading all the reviews. Katha has been a very special character to me with a crucial message and today seeing you all give her so much love makes my heart so full," she wrote on Instagram.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film revolves around Kartik Aaryan and Kiara's love story. It marks their second collaboration after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released in 2022.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.