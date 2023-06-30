Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Film Earns ₹9.25 Crore

Satyaprem Ki Katha has witnessed a phenomenal opening at the box office. The film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, released in theatres on June 29 on the occasion of Eid and has successfully attracted the audience to the theaters. According to the makers, the film has earned Rs 9.25 crore on the first day.

With this, Kartik Aaryan has booked the third-highest opening of his career.

However, the film will witness a dip in its collection on Friday (June 30) as it is a working day but the collections are expected to grow again on Saturday, following the highly positive word of mouth.

Satyaprem Ki Katha has also garnered positive reviews on social media from film critics and the audience. It looks like the film has managed to strike a chord with the audience.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film marks the second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara, their first one being Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a blockbuster and one of the highest grossing films of 2022.

In the film, Kartik pursues Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik face several difficult experiences together.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

