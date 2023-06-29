Satyaprem Ki Katha Twitter Review: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Romance Gets A Thumbs Up From Netizens

The much-awaited film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, reuniting Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has finally hit the theatres and going by the initial reviews, looks like the film has managed to strike a chord with the audience. It has been receiving a positive review on social media, and if this initial trend continues, then it will surely emerge to be unstoppable.

Satyaprem Ki Katha released in theatres on June 29, Thursday, on the occasion of Eid. It is touted to be an emotional romantic saga, and the early viewers only have good things to say about it.

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks the second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara, their first one being Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a blockbuster and one of the highest grossing films of 2022.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Twitter review

As soon as Satyaprem Ki Katha released in theatres on Thursday, people were seen queueing up outside cinema halls, given that it is a public holiday due to Eid.

Ardent fans of Kartik and Kiara did not miss the opportunity to watch the first day, first show of the film, and within no time, social media was flooded with reviews, most of them being positive.

"#SatyaPremKiKatha Review: Movie Jitni Sochi Thi Na Usse Better Nikali," a user wrote.

Another wrote, "#SatyaPremKiKatha is the Hard Hitting Romantic Film from hindi films."

Satyaprem Ki Katha screening

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha organised a special screening of the film for the fraternity on Wednesday night and it was attended by a slew of celebs.

Kiara's husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, was among the first ones to arrive to support his wife's film. Both Kartik and Kiara's parents were also spotted at the screening.

Anil Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Tiger Shroff, Pooja Hegde, Soundarya Sharma, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and others were also seen at the screening.