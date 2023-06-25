It's Official! Pasoori Gets Recreated By Arijit Singh For Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha (WATCH)

The makers of Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's Satyaprem Ki Katha officially announced on Sunday that Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's popular song Pasoori will be remade in the upcoming film. The original song became a music sensation because of its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics. It released in 2022.

Kartik shared the teaser of Pasoori Nu and announced that the full song will be released on Monday, June 26, just a couple of days before Satyaprem Ki Katha hits the big screens.

Read Also Pakistani Songs Remade in Bollywood: From Pasoori To Disco Deewane

The teaser shows Kartik and Kiara in matching outfits. They also flaunt their sizzling chemistry in the song.

The recreated version of the global hit Pasoori is sung by Arijit Singh. Sharing the teaser on social media, Kartik wrote, "Relive the global hit! पसूरी नु ✨Sattu - Katha’s pure love gets the magical touch of Arijit Singh’s voice."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A few days back, it was reported that Satyaprem Ki Katha will feature the recreated version version of Pasoori after several pictures and videos of the lead actors from the song shoot in Mumbai went viral.

However, the news did not go down well with a section of social media users, who slammed the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha. While some said that there's no need to recreate the song, others accused Indian artists of 'disrespecting' Pakistani artists.

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha have unveiled multiple tracks so far. These include Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, and Sun Sajni.

The trailer shows Kartik's character of a virgin, Satyaprem, who comes from a Gujarati background. He is desperate to get married and finds true love in Kiara's character of Katha. The film gets its title from its lead characters and their love story.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.