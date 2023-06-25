Netizens Slam Makers Of Kartik-Kiara's Satyaprem Ki Katha For Recreating Ali Sethi's Pasoori: 'Have Some Shame'

The teaser of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Pasoori Nu, from their much-awaited film Satyaprem Ki Katha, was officially shared by the makers on Sunday, June 25. The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, is all set to release on June 29 in theatres.

The trailer and songs of Satyaprem Ki Katha have set the right tone for this musical romantic love story. Keeping up the spree, the makers shared the teaser of its new song, Pasoori Nu. The recreated version is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The music is given by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi. The full song will be out on June 26.

However, the teaser has not gone down well with a section of social media users. Netizens are disappointed with the remix even before the release of the full song. Several users trolled the makers for recreating one of the most popular songs of the year, sung by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

"Kartik, I was literally planning to watch this movie but now I won't," a user commented on Kartik's tweet, soon after he shared the teaser on Twitter.

Another angry user wrote, "Ali Sethi se gawa lete at least it's his song 😐 Har jagah Arjit ko ghusa dete ho."

"This album had all the originals. Was there a need to recreate anything? That too a song that is hit just recently🤦This movie is doing negative contribution in Arijit's discography. Anyways, let's listen to the song first," another user wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha have unveiled multiple tracks so far, including Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka and Sun Sajni.

In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Read Also Pakistani Songs Remade in Bollywood: From Pasoori To Disco Deewane