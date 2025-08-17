Anjini Dhawan Sizzles In Bikini While Enjoying Beach Day In Croatia

By: Shefali Fernandes | August 17, 2025

Varun Dhawan's niece and actress Anjini Dhawan, is currently enjoying her vacation in Croatia

Photo Via Instagram

Sharing the photos, Anjini wrote, "Ocean therapy"

Anjini Dhawan slipped into a colorful, skimpy bikini for her beach day outing

Anjini Dhawan made her Bollywood debut with Binny and Family in 2024

Anjini chose a no-makeup look, letting her skin breathe during her vacation

Recently, Anjini starred in Salman Khan's film Sikandar

Anjini is yet to announce her new project

Anjini paired her bikini with a chic crochet cover-up