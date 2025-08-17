Anjini Dhawan Sizzles In Bikini While Enjoying Beach Day In Croatia

By: Shefali Fernandes | August 17, 2025
Varun Dhawan's niece and actress Anjini Dhawan, is currently enjoying her vacation in Croatia
Photo Via Instagram
Sharing the photos, Anjini wrote, "Ocean therapy"
Anjini Dhawan slipped into a colorful, skimpy bikini for her beach day outing
Anjini Dhawan made her Bollywood debut with Binny and Family in 2024
Anjini chose a no-makeup look, letting her skin breathe during her vacation
Recently, Anjini starred in Salman Khan's film Sikandar
Anjini is yet to announce her new project
Anjini paired her bikini with a chic crochet cover-up