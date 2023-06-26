Video: Kartik Aaryan TROLLED For His ‘Publicity Stunt’ Ahead Of Satyaprem Ki Katha |

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. The film crew and the actors recently visited Jaipur, Rajasthan as a part of their tour. They travelled to Jal Mahal, which stands as the epitome of love, an ideal destination for a film like this to showcase the story of pure love. Amid all the hullabaloo, a video of Kartik flying economy class has surfaced on the internet, with a section of netizens trolling him.

One user wrote, "This is the new trend to promote films!"

"Very humble during promotions perhaps," added another.

One user commented, "Publicity stunt."

Watch the video below.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. The film marks Kartik and Kiara's second collaboration after their blockbuster horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In the film, Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

Kartik said it was one movie in which he has felt proud at every stage -- from the narration of the script to the final filming.

He said, "Creative discussions all take place because the film is extremely precious for us. I think in my entire career I haven't ever been this involved in a film as much as I have been in Satyaprem Ki Katha because I really believe in the subject and I feel proud to be a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha. I think in my filmography maybe this is one film in which I have felt proud in every frame of the film, which I don't know why but on a story level and from the beginning, the first day, when the first narration happened until now when we are on the stage I still have that proud feeling."

Kartik added, "We get attached to things and that causes agreements and disagreements, in some things it happens a lot when you are really attached to something, you feel like this is precious and this should be presented in the best way possible. We all are attached to this film, and that is unreal. And I think you find it with a lot of difficulties what we have found with Satyaprem Ki Katha".

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next Captain India and in Kabir Khan's next untitled project.