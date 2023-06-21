Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Don Desi Flavours At Sun Sajni Song Launch

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', unveiled the peppy dance number 'Sun Sajni' in Mumbai on Wednesday. Present for the song launch were National Award-winning director Sameer Vidwans and producers Wardha Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandsons and Shareen Mantri Kedia of Namah Pictures.

Composed by Meet Bros, 'Sun Sajni' is sung by Parampara Tandon and Piyush Mehroliyaa with verses penned by Kumaar.

Sharing her delight about the movie and the song, Kiara, who completes nine years in Bollywood, says, “I’d like to thank everyone for being here with us today and spending the day with us. Finally, we have stepped out for promotions. I think this movie is a complete family watch with every character proving to be instrumental.”

While expressing his gratitude for the love his fans have showered on him, Kartik shares, “Thank you for your enthusiasm. This has doubled our excitement towards our movie. We'd like to thank our director Sameer for the way he has put his heart and soul into this movie. After a long time, we can say that this movie is that old-school Bollywood romance, which we have always enjoyed on the big screen and I'm glad we are bringing that back into our cinema.”

Elaborating further about the soundtrack of the movie, Kartik adds, “The vision of our director and producers ensured that each song was mounted more beautifully than the other. I can speak for both Kiara and myself. We've never had the opportunity of seeing ourselves in such songs and I'm very happy with the way each song has been picturised.”

The movie sees Kartik and Kiara teaming up for the second time. They previously worked together in the blockbuster movie, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The movie is slated for theatrical release on June 29.