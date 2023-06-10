Video: Kiara Advani’s Mother And Mother-In-Law Accompany Her For Satyaprem Ki Katha Promotions | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who will next be seen in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan, arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show as a part of her promotional spree. In a video shared on social media, Kiara was accompanied by her mother Genevieve Advani, and mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra.

Kiara stepped out of her vanity van in a hot pink saree and walked inside the venue with both of her moms. Watch the clip below.

Kiara married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They apparently fell in love while shooting for the film which was released in 2021.

The trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha dropped earlier this week. It introduces us to Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

Read Also Watch Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer: Kartik saves his virginity for Kiara in this romantic drama

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

Kiara also has 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan in her kitty.