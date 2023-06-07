Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik, Kiara, And Other Actors' Fees Revealed

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
The makers of the upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani unveiled its trailer on Monday.
The trailer shows Kartik's character of a virgin, Satyaprem, who comes from a Gujarati background.
Satyaprem is desperate to get married and finds true love in Kiara's character of Katha. The film gets its title from its lead characters and their love story.
Now as per reports, Kartik has charged an exorbitant amount for the film post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released last year.
An entertainment portal claims that Kartik has charged Rs 25 crore for the film.
On the other hand, Kiara has reportedly charged Rs 4 crore.
Gajraj Rao, who plays Kartik's father in the film has charged Rs 1 crore
Supriya Pathak playing the mother has charged Rs 75 lakh for the role.
Satyaprem Ki Katha, produced by NGE and Namah Pictures, is set to debut in cinemas on June 29, 2023.
