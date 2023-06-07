Celebs Arrive At Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani Wedding: From Shama Sikander To Kartik Aaryan

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023

Actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with hotelier Ashesh Sajnani on Wednesday (June 7)

Photo by Varinder Chawla

A number of celebs arrived at the Gurudwara in Santa Cruz where she got married, including her Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan made a dashing appearance at his Punchnama co-star's wedding

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Shama Sikander was seen wearing a beautiful white anarkali in accordance with the theme

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Chahatt Khanna looked radiant in a beige and red outfit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sumona Chakravarti

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Mandira Bedi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Harsh Sehgal

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Shama Sikander with Karan V Grover

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Raai Laxmi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vanessa Walia

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The bride squad

Photo by Varinder Chawla

