Celebs Arrive At Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani Wedding: From Shama Sikander To Kartik Aaryan

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
Actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with hotelier Ashesh Sajnani on Wednesday (June 7)
Photo by Varinder Chawla
A number of celebs arrived at the Gurudwara in Santa Cruz where she got married, including her Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan made a dashing appearance at his Punchnama co-star's wedding
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shama Sikander was seen wearing a beautiful white anarkali in accordance with the theme
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Chahatt Khanna looked radiant in a beige and red outfit
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sumona Chakravarti
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Mandira Bedi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Harsh Sehgal
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shama Sikander with Karan V Grover
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Raai Laxmi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Vanessa Walia
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The bride squad
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!