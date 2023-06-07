Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani Wedding: Actress Walks Down Aisle With Pet Dog

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with her beau Ashesh Sajnani on June 7, Wednesday
Sonnalli arrived at her wedding venue on Wednesday all decked up in a pink saree
She looked beautiful in the blush pink saree with a long, dramatic veil, complete with pink choora
Among those who held the chaadar for her as she walked towards the wedding mandap was her Pyaar Ka Punchnama filmmaker Luv Ranjan
Sonnalli was seen holding her pet dog by the leash as she walked down the aisle
The actress couldn't have asked for a better best man as her pet walked ahead of her on her wedding day
Sonnalli got married to Ashesh at a gurudwara in Santa Cruz
The wedding was an intimate affair
It was attended by the closest friends of the couple
