Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani Wedding: Actress Walks Down Aisle With Pet Dog

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023

Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with her beau Ashesh Sajnani on June 7, Wednesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sonnalli arrived at her wedding venue on Wednesday all decked up in a pink saree

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She looked beautiful in the blush pink saree with a long, dramatic veil, complete with pink choora

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Among those who held the chaadar for her as she walked towards the wedding mandap was her Pyaar Ka Punchnama filmmaker Luv Ranjan

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sonnalli was seen holding her pet dog by the leash as she walked down the aisle

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress couldn't have asked for a better best man as her pet walked ahead of her on her wedding day

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sonnalli got married to Ashesh at a gurudwara in Santa Cruz

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The wedding was an intimate affair

Photo by Varinder Chawla

It was attended by the closest friends of the couple

Photo by Varinder Chawla

