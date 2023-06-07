Who Is Ashesh Sajnani? Meet Sonnalli Seygall's Husband And Bombay Food Truck Owner |

Sonnalli Seygall, who shot to fame with the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and hotelier Ashesh Sajnani on Wednesday in Mumbai. As per reports, Sonnalli and Ashesh dated for five years and opted for an intimate wedding that was attended by their close friends.

Pictures shared by the paparazzi suggest that the wedding was attended by popular television actors like Chahatt Khanna and Shama Sikander.

Who Is Ashesh Sajnani?

Ashesh is the Founder of The Food Truck Association India and the Director of OPA Hospitality. OPA Hospitality is one of Mumbai's leading companies that manage Le Cafe, Jewel of Chembur Hotel, Eat Thai, Moksha Elevated Dining, Astrix The Lounge, and the famous Bombay Food Truck.

Bombay Food Truck was founded in 2015 and remains Mumbai's first and finest food truck, offering an authentic fusion of Mumbai flavors with a gourmet street food twist.

The news about him dating Sonnalli came out last year. However, the couple decided to remain mum about their relationship.

Coming back to Sonnalli, the actress has starred in films like 'Jai Mummy Di', 'High Jack' and 'Wedding Pullav' to name a few. The actress has been a part of showbiz for a decade now. Opening about her journey so far, she had told The Free Press Journal, “It’s been beautiful, tough, and erratic, especially the beginning years. The last couple of years have been consistent. And it obviously gets easier with time, I believe, as a newcomer and an outsider. For the first few years, you don’t know people, and you don’t know how to go about things. Also, things were very different 10 years ago."

Elaborating further Sonnalli added, "Now, with social media, even if there’s an outsider sitting in Kolkata, it’s easier for them to make that move to Mumbai. Because all the casting directors are on Instagram and Facebook, you can reach out to them. Ten years ago, all this was not possible, so in that sense, it was tougher. But no complaints. I've had a lot of patience over the years, and I’ve always been sure what I want to do and what not to do.”