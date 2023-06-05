 Watch Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer: Kartik saves his virginity for Kiara in this romantic drama
Watch Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer: Kartik saves his virginity for Kiara in this romantic drama

Having brought fun and soulful romance back to the big screen, the trailer is breathtakingly amazing and certainly a visual treat

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Watch Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer: Kartik saves his virginity for Kiara in this romantic drama

Bringing the pure musical romantic love story of the year, the trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is finally here. After an enthralling teaser and a soulful melody Naseeb Se, the trailer of the film shows Kartik (Satyaprem) in search of true love.

When he finally comes across Kiara (Katha), he falls head over heels for her and reveals that he is a virgin and is saving his virginity for her. However, Kiara has hidden a certain truth from Kartik, which sets the tone for the entire movie.

Having brought fun and soulful romance back to the big screen, the trailer is breathtakingly amazing and certainly a visual treat. As the trailer is here, we can see an out-and-out pure love story is back in the theaters after a long time.

Capturing the crackling chemistry of the most desirable and delightful pair in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the trailer proves that they are undoubtedly the blockbuster Jodi for a reason. All this has now raised the excitement for the release of the film and we cannot wait to watch this romantic soulful love story on the screen on June 29, 2023.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.

