Watch Naseeb Se Song: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani romance in snow-clad mountains in Satyaprem Ki Katha

A still from Naseeb Se | Satyaprem Ki Katha

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to reunite once again on screen with the upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. The first song from the film, titled ‘Naseeb Se’, was released by the makers on Saturday, and it gives the audience a glimpse of the unmissable chemistry between the young duo.

The song features Kartik and Kiara in a fresh look and the two can be seen romancing in the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir.

Shot across picturesque locations in the valley, ‘Naseeb Se’ definitely has the potential to become the love anthem of the year.

Satyaprem Ki Katha song Naseeb Se out now

‘Naseeb Se’ is the first song from the film to be released online, and it comes just days before the trailer of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ gets launched.

In the song, Kartik and Kiara can be seen channeling their love and chemistry on screen. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and the song has managed to capture the beauty of the valley in the best way possible.

In the song, Kartik and Kiara can be seen playing and romancing in the snow, sharing a bowl of hot maggi, basking under the sun in magnificent fields and locking lips under the moon light.

‘Naseeb Se’ has been sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mehra and it has also been composed by Payal Dev. The lyrics have been penned by AM Turaz.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has been directed by Sameer Vidwans, and it also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

The teaser of the film was dropped by the makers a few days back and it promises to be a rollercoaster romantic saga.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is all set to hit the silver screens on June 29, 2023.