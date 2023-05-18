Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser: Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani reunite after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, promise a heartwarming love story

The teaser of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha was release by the makers on Thursday (May 18). The actors, who earlier worked together in the romantic-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, have returned with a heartwarming love story.

The over one-minute-long teaser of the musical romance gives a glimpse of breath taking visuals and soulful melodies. While Kartik plays the role of SatyaPrem, Kiara essays the role of Katha.

It starts off with the vast expanse of picturesque landscape of a lake surrounded by the mountains as Kartik's voice-over takes the narrative thread forward. It then goes to show other beautiful locations before the viewers see the lead pair taking pheras as a part of their wedding celebrations.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Aansoo uske ho…par.. Aankhein meri ho #SatyaPremKiKatha 🤍 #29thJune."

The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to hit the big screens on June 29, 2023.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release, especially after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The chemistry between Kiara and Kartik was well-appreciated in the horror-comedy film, and fans are excited to see them reunite on the big screen.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures.