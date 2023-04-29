Kiara Advani wraps up Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan, says ‘Made new friends on this journey’

Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan have finally finished filming their upcoming movie, Satyaprem Ki Katha and its a happy yet sad moment for them. While they are overjoyed that the film will now move to post production stage, actress Kiara Advani along with the film’s team went emotional while biding adieu to the film set.

They have been filming in remote areas of the country, and both have shared pictures and videos from the sets with their fans on social media.

Kiara recently took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the sets, including one with Kartik, where the two are seen enacting a scene. The actress also shared a picture of the entire team together, as she cut the cake to celebrate the wrap.

Here’s what she said

Expressing her gratitude to the team, Kiara wrote in her post, “A Film which is close to my heart and an unforgettable journey, a memorable experience to cherish. Was lucky to work with an extremely passionate cast and crew who put their heart and soul in this film. Made some new friends in this journey whom I’m gonna love and cherish forever.”

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in key roles. It is expected to enter theatres on June 29, 2023.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres, especially after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The chemistry between Kiara and Kartik was well-appreciated in the horror-comedy film, and fans are excited to see them reunite on the big screen.

