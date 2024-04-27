Rajan Shahi Reveals 'Terminating' Hina Khan From YRKKH For Refusing To Do Scene That Glorified Shivangi Joshi's Character, Reveals She Is Now Apologetic

Rajan Shahi, the man behind cult shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa is known for his no nonsense attitude. The producer has been a trailblazer in many ways, and is often lauded by fellow producers for taking the required actions whenever needed.

Recently, the producert terminated Shehzada Dhami, the lead actor of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Pratiksha Honmukhe, the parallel lead of the show. While this gave rise to a lot of buzz among the viewers of the show, the producer, in a recent interview with Telly Talk India made some shocking revelations which has sent fans of the show in a frenzy. Talking about terminating Hina Khan from the show, Rajan Shahi revealed that the actress would interfere with the scripts and that gave rise to disagreements too.The producer reveals that the he along with Hina and the channel held meetings to decide to put an end to her character Akshara and they wanted to do it on a good note. However, the issues began even before that. Further, the producer reveals that the actress had refused to do a certain scene that glorified Shivangi Joshi's character Naira on the show. The producer states that he had been seeing this happening for a long time and decided to not step down this time. As a result of which, he asked Hina to do the scene as the script and the lines both were correct. He reveals telling Hina that she can either do the scene or leave.

The actress then decided to sit in her room and did not come outside. This was when that the production house made her termination letter. However, the actress later on did the scene the next day with Shivangi Joshi with the exact same lines. But the production house had firmly decided to call it quits and went ahead to hand her the termination letter, which is how, the actress' stint in the show came to an end.

The producer further reveals that the actress is now cordial with him even if they do not speak and states that she is now apologetic for the same stating that everyone was young back then.