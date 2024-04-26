Rajan Shahi Reveals Samridhii Shukla's Morale Was Let Down Because Of Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe's Tantrums

The termination of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe came as a shock to not just the viewers of the show but for the cast and crew too. The actors were terminated on the grounds of unprofessional behaviour and not being able to meet the character expectations respectively. While Shehzada and Pratiksha have both refrained from commenting on the same as of now, producer Rajan Shahi recently bashed the actors and revealed how their behaviour majorly affected Samridhii Shukla, the lead actress of the show.

In an interview with Telly Talk India, Rajan Shahi revealed how the actors' behvaiour affected Samridhii so much that it resulted into a low morale of the actress. Talking about the same, Rajan Shahi stated that he was not very happy with both Shehzada and Pratiksha's performance however, he still chose to give them time. But the former's attitude issues on the sets of the show began irking him. He revealed that Shehzada would take 15 retakes and would give the crew and the remaining cast of the show a tough time. Further, he spoke about Pratiksha Honmukhe too and revealed an incident where she was smiling during the filming of a serious scene. Talking about her relationship with Shehzada, the producer states that Pratiksha would feel her career would prosper if she would stay with Shehzada.

Rajan Shahi then states that all of this would affect all the other actors on the show but especially Samridhii Shukla. He states that because a lot of Samridhii's scenes would be with the two of them, the actress would often feel low and her morale went down because of both Shehzada and Pratiksha's tantrums.

Earlier, a source close to the show had mentioned to us in an exclusive conversation that Samridhii would not get along well with Shehzada Dhami owing to his relationship with Pratiksha Honmukhe. Well, Shehzada was later replaced by Rohit Purohit and Pratiksha was replaced by Garvita Sindhwani on the show.