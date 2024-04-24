Anupamaa Update: Rajan Shahi Opens Up On Gaurav Khanna Quitting Rupali Ganguly-Starrer

Produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP productions, Star Plus' show Anupamaa has to be one of the most loved shows on the channel. With the show dominating the TRP charts week after week, it has also found itself in the midst of rumours that have sent fans of the show in a frenzy. One such rumor was that of Gaurav Khanna's alleged exit from the show.

While Free Press Journal had earlier reported about this rumour being untrue, now, producer Rajan Shahi has also spoken on the same. When quizzed about Gaurav's exit from Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi told Times Of India, 'Not at all,' thus clearing the air on his exit from the show.

Earlier, our source close to the show had also reacted on this news and had rubbished the rumors of Gaurav's exit from the show. Our source told us, ''These reports are completely false. There is not even a shred of truth to them. Gaurav, as Anuj, will continue to be an integral part of the show. These rumors are entirely fabricated, as Gaurav is not leaving."

Gaurav, who essays the titular character of Anuj in the show has earned himself a huge fanbase with his stint. The actor is seen opposite Rupali Ganguly in the show. However, in the current track of Anupamaa, while Anuj and Anupamaa have seperated, Anuj, who is engaged to Shruti is all set to tie the knot with her, even after harbouring feelings for Anupamaa. Their daughter Aadhya despises Anupamaa and does not want her to re enter their lives. On the other hand, Shruti, who was shot trying to save Anupamaa in a recent shootout is now back home after surviving the accident.