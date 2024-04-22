 Rajan Shahi Reveals His Decision To Replace Hina Khan From YRKKH Was Met By Objection From Channel: Maine Kaha Lo Change Karlia'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRajan Shahi Reveals His Decision To Replace Hina Khan From YRKKH Was Met By Objection From Channel: Maine Kaha Lo Change Karlia'

Rajan Shahi Reveals His Decision To Replace Hina Khan From YRKKH Was Met By Objection From Channel: Maine Kaha Lo Change Karlia'

Rajan Shahi, in a recent conversation opened up on his decision to replace Hina Khan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and revealed what happened to the TRPs of the show post this.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
article-image

Rajan Shahi, the man behind the longest running show on television, aka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is known for his no nonsense attitude. The ace producer recently made headlines after he terminated two actors from his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Read Also
People Told Casting Shehzada Dhami In YRKKH Was Huge Mistake': Producer Rajan Shahi Makes EXPLOSIVE...
article-image

In a conversation with ABP news, Rajan Shahi looked behind on his decision to replace Hina Khan from the show and revealed how he was told by the channel that if he does so, the channel will call off the show. Rajan Shahi said, ''The 'star system' has reduced gradually over the years. Now, it is the content that works. However, at that point of time, when the 'star system' was prevalent, I took a decision, when I was told by the channel that they will shut the show if I change this lead. I changed the lead. I said, tell me now, keep me and shut the show. In a month, the show went to 3.5 from 1.9. At that time, every producer and channel called me to thank me for showing them the way.''

Read Also
When Anupamaa Fame Paras Kalnawat Accused Producer Rajan Shahi Of Wrongly Terminating His Contract:...
article-image

For the unversed, Hina Khan and Karan Mehra commenced Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress who is now a popular face in the world of entertainment, rose to fame with her stint in the show. Post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina went ahead to be a part of shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss 11, Naagin, Kasauti Zindagi Kay and more. The actress is now all set to make her Punjabi films debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa.'

Read Also
Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe TERMINATED From YRKKH: 'Rajan Shahi Asked Them To Leave Sets...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan Asks Abhira To Refrain From Speaking About 'Love,' Asks...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan Asks Abhira To Refrain From Speaking About 'Love,' Asks...

Salman Khan Residence Firing: Actor To Move To Panvel Farmhouse Permanently? Here's What We Know

Salman Khan Residence Firing: Actor To Move To Panvel Farmhouse Permanently? Here's What We Know

Rajan Shahi Reveals His Decision To Replace Hina Khan From YRKKH Was Met By Objection From Channel:...

Rajan Shahi Reveals His Decision To Replace Hina Khan From YRKKH Was Met By Objection From Channel:...

Aayush Sharma SLAMS Trolls Calling Wife Arpita Khan Dark-Skinned: 'Agar Aap Saawle Hai Toh...'...

Aayush Sharma SLAMS Trolls Calling Wife Arpita Khan Dark-Skinned: 'Agar Aap Saawle Hai Toh...'...

'Feel So Left Out': Rupali Ganguly Opens Up On Being Working Mother, Son's Bond With Husband

'Feel So Left Out': Rupali Ganguly Opens Up On Being Working Mother, Son's Bond With Husband