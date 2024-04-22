Rajan Shahi Reveals His Decision To Replace Hina Khan From YRKKH Was Met By Objection From Channel: Maine Kaha Lo Change Karlia'

Rajan Shahi, the man behind the longest running show on television, aka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is known for his no nonsense attitude. The ace producer recently made headlines after he terminated two actors from his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In a conversation with ABP news, Rajan Shahi looked behind on his decision to replace Hina Khan from the show and revealed how he was told by the channel that if he does so, the channel will call off the show. Rajan Shahi said, ''The 'star system' has reduced gradually over the years. Now, it is the content that works. However, at that point of time, when the 'star system' was prevalent, I took a decision, when I was told by the channel that they will shut the show if I change this lead. I changed the lead. I said, tell me now, keep me and shut the show. In a month, the show went to 3.5 from 1.9. At that time, every producer and channel called me to thank me for showing them the way.''

For the unversed, Hina Khan and Karan Mehra commenced Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress who is now a popular face in the world of entertainment, rose to fame with her stint in the show. Post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina went ahead to be a part of shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss 11, Naagin, Kasauti Zindagi Kay and more. The actress is now all set to make her Punjabi films debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa.'