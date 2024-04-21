People Told Casting Shehzada Dhami In YRKKH Was Huge Mistake': Producer Rajan Shahi Makes EXPLOSIVE Revelations On Actor's Termination

Read Also When Anupamaa Fame Paras Kalnawat Accused Producer Rajan Shahi Of Wrongly Terminating His Contract:...

Rajan Shahi is one of the most renowned producers in the television industry. Right from Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rajan Shahi's shows have been reigning the TRP charts week after week. However, the popular producer is known not just for his shows but also for being a 'no nonsense' person when it comes to anyone creating any sort of mishap on the sets of his show.

Recently, after the producer terminated Shehzada Dhami, the lead of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Pratiksha Honmukhe, the parallel lead, the viewers of the show were taken aback. This further gave rise to a lot of speculations among the fans and the media too. While some people reported of a 'no affair clause' being introduced, others stated that the actors were terminated owing to their alleged relationship. Now, in a conversation with Saas Bahu Aur Saazish on the ABP news, Rajan Shahi has reacted to all of these speculations and has opened up on what exactly conspired his decision to terminate Shehzada Dhami.

Speaking of seeing Shehzada's 'problematic attitude' during the first outdoor shoot of the show, Rajan Shahi said, ''We should always go positively on shoots. We had gone outdoor for the first schedule of the show and an incident happened there where in that actor (Shehzada Dhami) misbehaved with the crew of the show. I did not like that attitude and the way he spoke. A person should have a texture, a way, a humility in the way he speaks. That night, I sat with everyone together including all the actors and made all of them understand for almost 3 hours, I quizzed him about his attitude. Why to think of yourself as a star? There have been stars before you. No one is bigger than the show, not even the producer.''

Further, he revealed what was the channel's reaction on Shehzada's behavior in the first week of the show. Rajan Shahi said, ''I spoke to the channel that day and they asked me to replace him, stating that it had only been a few days of shooting. But the next day when I spoke to him, I thought of giving him a chance. But cutting the whole story short, the attitude that kept on changing, that was the problem.'' He states how even today when he goes on the sets of the show, He sees senior actors like Anita Raaj, Shruti, Sandeep, Sikander focusing on their scripts. He then speaks of his visit to Anupamaa and reveals that when he goes on the sets of Anupamaa, he sees Rupali, Sudhanshu work on their scripts too.

Rajan Shahi then says, ''So, the humility towards work in him was missing. Sabse pehle star attitude, main star hoon, sab mujhe star bole. I gave him a lot of margin, but I kept quiet. However, after a point I realised that it was a DNA problem, a manufacturing defect that cannot be changed. He thought that he is the lead so he can control the show. But unfortunately, this cannot happen in Yeh Rishta.''

Opening up on how a lot of people reached out to him warning him on the problems that lied ahead after casting Shehzada, the producer said, ''Unfortunately, this was the first time that we did not cross check a lot. We went for the outdoor shoot in just three days and all of these tantrums began there. However, after the first schedule got over, a channel head from a renowned channel called me and said that she saw the promo and it was very nice. However, she later told me that I have made a mistake and I may have to face problems. She said, ''This person is not a good person, however, now that the promo is out, maybe he changes.'' I still thought of giving him a chance, But, then I got a call from a production house stating that because of this person they had to face a lot of problems. Then, an assistant of mine who is now a very renowned director told me that I made a huge mistake and how could I sign a person like this.'' He then adds, ''Then one fine day after observing all this and his problematic behavior I decided that I am not going to work with this actor.''

While this is the first time that Rajan Shahi has opened up on the incident, Shehzada and Pratiksha still have refrained from commenting on the same.