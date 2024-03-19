 When Anupamaa Fame Paras Kalnawat Accused Producer Rajan Shahi Of Wrongly Terminating His Contract: 'I Was Not Even Aware'
Paras had also hinted at things not being well on the sets of Anupamaa and had claimed that "80 per cent of the cast would leave" the show, given an opportunity

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
One of the popular producers on television, Rajan Shahi, recently found himself under the public scanner after he terminated the contracts of actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, who played key roles in his daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, this is not the first time that the producer has been accused of firing actors. Earlier, Paras Kalnawat, who played an important role in Anupamaa, had also called him out for the same.

For those unawares, Paras played the much-loved character of Samar Shah, the character Anupamaa's youngest son, in the daily soap. However, he was abruptly ousted from the show citing "breach of contract" and was replaced overnight by actor Sagar Parekh.

Post his ouster, Paras had slammed Shahi and the other makers associated with the show for giving out the wrong reason for his exit. "The entire episode was quoted in a very wrong taste. There was no 'breach of contract'. I had already informed them that I was doing 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', and Rajan Shahi told me that he will see what he can do. But then the makers gave out the statement that I've breached the contract and terminated it," he had narrated.

"I was not even aware that they were going to do something like that," he had said, adding that despite him raising concerns multiple times about his role in Anupamaa, no action was taken by the makers.

Paras had later also hinted at everything not being well on the sets of Anupamaa and had claimed that "80 per cent of the cast would leave" the show, given an opportunity.

Meanwhile, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were thrown out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai citing "unprofessional behaviour".

Reports stated that the makers accused Dhami of throwing tantrums and mistreating the crew of the show. Pratiksha, on the other hand, wasn't living up to the expectations of Shahi and other makers, and was thus fired from the daily soap.

