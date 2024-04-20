Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi's Revelation Ends Up Spoiling Abhira's Proposal To Armaan

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been the longest running show on the channel. Streaming since 2009, the show is currently seeing its fourth generation starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the new leads.

In the current track of the show, while Abhira has developed feelings for Armaan, Ruhi, who is somehow starting to realise this has been trying her best to keep the duo apart. She had also gone ahead to hand over divorce papers to Armaan asking him to get it signed by Abhira. However, when Vidya learnt of the same, she slapped Ruhi hard.

Now according to a report in India Forums, Ruhi is all set to take another step to spoil things between Armaan and Abhira. Abhira decides to confess her feelings to Armaan with a heart shaped puzzle. As soon as Armaan is about to fix the final piece, Ruhi goes up to the family and reveals of Charu's relationbship with Dev. She then goes ahead to tell everyone that Abhira was aware of the same. While the whole family is disappointed in Abhira for hiding the truth, Dadi sa goes ahead to slap Charu. Armaan looks at Abhira with disappointment.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP productions. The show stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the main leads. It also stars prominent names like Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Anita Raaj, Sikandar Kharbanda, Garvita Sindhwani, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal and others in pivotal characters.