TRP Stars: Jhanak Now Dethrones Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drops Further

Thursdays are TRP days for every television enthusiast. The Free Press Journal presents a round-up of the top five shows this week, along with those ousted and those making a re-entry. This week has seen a significant change in the ratings of your favorite shows.

No. 5: Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav:

Colors TV's very popular series, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, has stayed firm this week too on the fifth spot. The show has managed to secure 1.6 points this week. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav stars Subha Rajput as Goddess Parvati and Ram Yashvardhan as Lord Shiva.

No. 4: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Dropping further from the third to the fourth spot this week, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a dip yet again. With 1.8 points this week, Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit's show has been seeing a dip for quite some time now.

No. 3: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

This one may come as a shocker to the audience, but this week, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin too has been dethroned from its second spot. The show was glued on to the second spot for quite a few months; however, this week, with 1.9 points, the show has slipped down to the third spot. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sees Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma as the main leads.

No. 2: Jhanak:

The only show that has been soaring high despite the ongoing IPL and a generic dip in the ratings is Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer Jhanak. This week, surprisingly, the show has dethroned Ghum Hai Kisiley Pyaar Meiin and has jumped on to the second spot with 2.0 points.

No. 1: Anupamaa:

Truly invincible, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa continues the streak of being number one this week too. While the viewership of the show has dipped, the show still continues to rule the TRP charts week after week.

While Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasrora starrer Udne Ki Aasha's performance has been improving, Imlie and Teri Meri Doriyaann continue to witness a downfall this week too. Deepika Singh starrer Mangal Lakshmi continues to be firm on the 9th spot.