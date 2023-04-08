Do you want a flawless makeup base like Kiara Advani? Here are 5 easy tips to achieve it in summer

Instagram/Kiara Advani

Do you love makeup? Do you want to achieve that flawless makeup look like Kiara Advani and all the other Bollywood divas? But summer is a time when you have to struggle to get flawless makeup.

You've come to the right place if you also struggle to perfect your makeup base every time. We've got your back.

Although skin care is the base to start with for any skin type to look its freshest during summer, make-up can be played with as well.

Here are 5 tips to keep in mind this summer if you too find it challenging to ace the base.

Wash your face

It is very important that you start with a fresh, clean palette to work on. Hence, make sure to wash your face with water. This will help you remove all the dirt, oil, or impurities that have accumulated on your face.

Hydrate

Hydrating your skin is an essential part of your makeup routine. This step will help you keep your base intact for a long time and make sure that your makeup doesn't get patchy. Use moisturising products like hydrating serum, cream or moisturiser that keep your skin soft and smooth.

Use Sunscreen

It is really important to use sunscreen when you go out. Make sure to use the right sunscreen for your skin type to achieve the perfect, flawless look and avoid whiteness.

Apply less foundation

Remember the 'less is more' approach and apply only a certain quantity of foundation and concealer to avoid the cakey and patchy look. Make sure to blend the concealer/foundation well into your skin and layer for a flawless base.

Dont forget the powder

Seal the makeup with powder. Using a loose powder or setting powder is a crucial step as it reduces excess oil from your face to help your makeup to stay longer.