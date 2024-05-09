Here Are 7 Must-Visit Spiritual Destinations In Rishikesh To Seek Solace

By: Sunanda Singh | May 09, 2024
Rishikesh, a spiritual landmark in Uttarakhand, is a town brimming with unique temples and ashrams. Haridwar, on the other hand, is not just any holy site in India, but a place of profound spirituality, nestled by the sacred River Ganga. It is renowned for hosting the grand Ardh Kumbh Mela.
Har ki Pauri is another major spiritual place in India, located in Haridwar. Here, many devotees, especially Hindus, take a dip in the Ganga river with a belief that it would wash away their sins. The place is also famous for evening Ganga Aarti.
Neelkanth Mahadev Temple is home to Lord Shiva. The place is a temple famous for its architecture and it is located 32 km away from Rishikesh.
If you love to explore spirituality, this place is for you. Bhoothnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is surrounded by hills and valleys that offer scenic beauty.
Devprayag is another significant place in Uttarakhand. The holy rivers Alaknanda and Bhagirathi meet at this place and are called Ganga. The place is located in Tehri district, which is 72 km away from Rishikesh.
Rudraprayag is famous for its natural beauty and many temples. It is also a place where The Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers meet.
Lord Shiva statue is another spiritual site located in Haridwar. The 100ft tall Shiva statue is surrounded by the Ganga River and a vast open sky.
