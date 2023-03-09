Are you Summer ready! 5 Makeup tips to master the natural look in the heat

Summer is finally here! It is March, and we can already feel the heat. Hot summers and heatwaves are common in India, especially in May and June. As the government issues an advisory to combat the heatwave, the skin is the first element of our body that gets affected by the sun and heat. So, take extra care of your skin with a healthy skincare routine and a light makeup application.

Although skin care is the base to start with for any skin type to look its freshest during summer, make-up can be played with as well. Though using sunscreen is a must to protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays to avoid further damage such as pigmentation, age spots, and wrinkles.

However, how do you look immaculate in makeup throughout the summer? We've got your back.

Celebrity hair and makeup artist Shivani Shettye shares 5 summer makeup tips to master the natural look in the heat.

Use light weight moisturiser

The first and foremost step before starting your makeup is to moisturize your skin. Use light weight moisturiser for skin prep, due to the heat the skin can get oily hence a light weight moisturiser

Less Foundation

Let the skin breathe by not plastering the face with a lot of foundation. Try using a light-weight foundation, especially during the summer, for better results.

A little flaws seen are always okay !

Use Translucent powder

An important step to finishing makeup is setting it with powder. Set your makeup with a good translucent powder, especially in the T zone area, which tends to get oily the most.

Pastel colours

Use fresh pastel colours for your eyeshadow and blush, including pinks, lilacs, and earthy colours. Blush pink and coral are fan favourites as they complete the natural look.

Dab the sweat

The hot, humid weather in India results in sweating. So it is always important to keep a mal mal cloth or handkerchief handy to dab away sweat and oiliness and keep your makeup long-lasting.

Remember to dab and not wipe!

