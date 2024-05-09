Here Is The List Of Ingredients ICMR Wants You To Have On Your Plate

Representative Image |

Ever wondered what goes into a truly healthy Indian meal? The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has the answer! Their Dietary Guidelines for Indians (DGIs) offer a roadmap to creating a vibrant and nutritious plate that fights off disease and keeps you energized.

What ICMR Wants On Your Plate?

Picture yourself with your plate split in two. A vibrant explosion of fruits and vegetables should make up one-half. Fruits and vegetables are the most important food groups in the ICMR's recommended diet of at least eight.

Eight Things You Should Have On Your Plates

1. Vegetables and fruits (at least half of your plate): Think leafy greens like spinach, vibrant oranges, and mangoes, and don't forget the tomatoes.

2. Include roots and tubers in your diet for additional nutrients.

3. For cereals and millets (up to 45% of your plate), choose whole grains like bajra and jowar over white rice.

4. Pulses, also known as lentils, are a great source of plant-based protein.

5. Eggs are a good source of protein and essential nutrients.

6. Choose lean cuts of meat, like chicken or fish, for protein.

7. Include nuts and seeds for healthy fats and protein.

8. Milk and curd (yogurt) are especially important for growing children and pregnant women.

The ICMR posted on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, informing about their recent study and research and urged everyone to read their study with a caption-

"ICMR unveils Dietary Guidelines for Indians (DGI) to promote healthy diets and lifestyles, warding off nutrient deficiencies and non-communicable diseases. Read more at: https://nin.res.in/dietaryguidelines/index.html"

Non-Communicable Diseases Amongst Infants

Regarding non-communicable diseases, the NIN reported that elevated triglycerides affect 34% of children aged 5 to 9 years. Cereals and millets should make up no more than 45% of the calories in a balanced diet, with pulses, beans, and meat accounting for up to 15% of total calories. The guidelines stated that fruits, vegetables, nuts, and milk should provide the remaining calories.

According to the NIN, a sizable section of the Indian population heavily relies on cereals due to the scarcity and high cost of meat and pulses, which results in inadequate intake of essential macronutrients (essential fatty acids and essential amino acids) and micronutrients.

According to the report, inadequate consumption of vital nutrients can interfere with metabolism and raise the risk of insulin resistance and related disorders in children.

Conclusion Of The Study

Following the ICMR's guidelines isn't just about delicious food, it's about preventing diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

Studies by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) show that a healthy diet can significantly reduce the risk of these conditions. So, the next time you prepare a meal, remember, it's a vibrant dance of colors and textures. Fill your plate with a rainbow of vegetables and fruits, choose wholesome grains and protein sources, and embrace variety. With the ICMR's wisdom on your side, you'll be eating your way to a healthier, happier you!