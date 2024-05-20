Tamluk Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule

Tamluk is a key parliamentary constituency out of 42 in West Bengal and is set to witness polls on May 25th during the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections. This constituency is a general category constituency and has a literacy rate of 76.99 percent. It has seven assembly segments: Tamluk, Panskura Purba, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal, Haldia, and Nandigram, spanning the Purba Medinipur district. As per the last 2021 assembly elections, the BJP secured Moyna, Haldia, and Nandigram assembly constituencies, whereas the Trinamool Congress secured Tamluk, Panskura Purba, Nandakumar, and Mahisadal constituencies. As per the 2011 census, the number of rural and urban voters in this parliamentary seat is approximately 14,11,161 and 2,80,879, which is around 83.4 percent and 16.6 percent, respectively.

ASSEMBLY SEGMENTS | FPJ

Key Competitors

Among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee led AITC has fielded Debangshu Bhattacharya to contest against the BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay and CPI(M)’s Sayan Banerjee. The BJP, in this election, is eyeing overturning the AITC’s stronghold in the seat since 2009.

KEY CANDIDATES | FPJ

Previous Polls Archive

In the 2019 general elections, with 1,90,165 marginal votes, Sidharthasankar Naskar from the BJP was defeated by the AITC’s Dibyendu Adhikari with 7,24,433 votes and 50.08 percent of the vote share.

In the 2014 elections, the AITC’s Adhikari Suvendu, who now joined the BJP, with 2,46,481 marginal votes, defeated the CPI(M)’s Sekh Ibrahim Ali, securing 7,16,928 votes and 54.07 percent of the vote share.

PREVIOUS LOK SABHA ELECTION WINNERS | FPJ

In 2009, the AITC’s Adhikari Suvendu, with 6,37,664 votes and 55.54 percent of the vote share, defeated the CPI(M)’s Lakshman Chandra Seth with 1,72,958 marginal votes.

PREVIOUS LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS | FPJ

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.