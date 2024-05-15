Barrackpore Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Full Schedule | FPJ

Barrackpore: Out of 42 seats in West Bengal, Barrackpore is one of the important seats in the Lok Sabha, which is a general category seat and is set to witness polls on May 20th during the 5th phase of the election, which started on April 19th. This seat has seven assembly constituencies: Amdanga, Bijapur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara, and Barrackpore, which come under the North 24 Parganas district. The BJP and the Trinamool Congress are the main parties in the constituency.

Prime Contenders

Among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat, Arjun Singh from the BJP, AITMC’s Partha Bhowmick, and Debdut Ghosh from the CPI(M) are set to face off against each other in this general election. The BJP is aiming to win a second consecutive term in this seat.

What Happened in Previous Polls?

Arjun Singh from the BJP with 4,72,994 votes and 42.82 percent of the vote share defeated Dinesh Trivedi from the AITMC with 14,857 marginal votes in the 2019 general elections.

Barrackpore Lok Sabha Election previous Results | FPJ

In the 2014 elections, AITMC’s Dinesh Trivedi, with 46.07 percent of the vote share and 4,79,206 votes, defeated CPI(M)’s Subhashini Ali with 2,06,773 marginal votes.

In 2009, with 56,024 marginal votes, Tarit Baran Topdar from the CPI(M) was defeated by AITMC’s Dinesh Trivedi with 4,28,699 votes and 49.28 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.