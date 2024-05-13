Howrah seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results & Full Schedule |

Situated near the buzzing city of Kolkata, Howrah is one of the important general category parliamentary seats out of 42 seats in West Bengal. Howrah has remained West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee’s TMC stronghold since 2009 and is set to witness polls on 20th may during the 5th phase of lok sabha election. This seat comes under the Howrah District with seven assembly segments namely - Bally, Howrah Uttar, Howrah Madhya, Shibpur, Howrah Dakshin, Sankrali and Panchla.

Key Competitors

Mamta Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress has seasoned Prasun Banerjee to contest for this seat after winning since 2009 and will be facing Rathin Chakraborty from the BJP and Sabyasachi Chatterjee from the CPI (M), among the long number of contenders racing for this Vying seat. The TMC is aiming to secure victory for the fourth consecutive time in their stronghold state.

2019 & 2014 election results

In the 2019 General elections, Prasun Banerjee of TMC with securing 5,76,711 Votes and 47.18% vote share defeated BJP’s Rantidev Sengupta by a margin of 1,03,695 votes.

In 2014 TMC’s Prasun Banerjee claimed victory by defeating CPI(M)’s Sridip Bhattacharya with a margin of 1,96,956 votes and secured 4,88,461 votes with 43.79% of the vote share. In 2009 elections former MLA Ambica Banerjee from the TMC defeated CPI(M)’s Swadesh Chakrabortty with 37,392 marginal votes securing a total of 4,77,449 votes with 48.04% of vote share.

Counting of votes of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on June 4.