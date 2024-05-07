Shirur Seat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results | FPJ

Shirur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the key seats that fall in the state of Maharashtra. It is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra. Shirur constituency was created on 19 February 2008 and is one of the two newly formed Lok Sabha seats in Pune district after delimitation. Shirur has six Vidhan Sabha segments namely Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Bhosari, Hadapsar.

Voting will be held in Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency on May 13, 2024 during phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Elections. The Shirur Lok Sabha constituency has 23 candidates in the fray.

Amol Kolhe of Sharad Pawar's NCP vs NCP's Aadhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey

Shirur is going to be an interesting battle between Amol Kolhe od Sharad Pawar's NCP and NCP's Aadhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey. Amol Kolhe was previously an actor who is popular among the Marathi audience for his role of Sambhaji in a Marathi serial. Now is the current Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Shirur and member of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Previous Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In 2019, 23 candidates were in fray for the battle for Shirur. Shiv Sena had fielded three-time MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil as its candidate from Shirur Lok Sabha seat. Whereas NCP had fielded famous TV star Dr. Amol Kolhe. Kolhe clinched victory by securing 6,35,830 votes defeating Shiv Sena's Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil who secured 5,77,347 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena's Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil had won a massive victory by securing 6,43,415 votes. Patil had defeated NCP's Devdutt Nikam who secured 3,41,601 votes.

In 2009, Shiv Sena's Shivajirao Adhalarao had clinched victory securing 4,82,563 votes. He had defeated NCP's Vilas Vithoba Lande with a margin of 1,78,611 votes.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on June 4.