Thane Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Massive Security Arrangement For 5th Phase; 4K Cops, CRPF & Drones Deployed

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai police Commissionerate has planned special 'bandobast' with the presence of around 4000 cops, for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election which would be conducted on Monday for Thane Constituency.

“We do not have any sensitive area per say in Zone I which comes under Thane constituency but we would have 'bandobast' near all booths across,” Deputy Commissioner of police (Zone I), Pankaj Dahane said.

The voting has been arranged at 800 booths in total of 136 buildings on Monday. Of the 4000 police men, 160 would be officers who would be there on road. Additionally, there would also be 800 home guards, six (Central Reserve Police Force) CRPF team, 55 patrolling team and 34 striking team.

“We would also be using drone and around 350 walkie talkies for the 'bandobast',” Dahane added. There would also be Public Address (PA) system and speakers to address the crowd.

Arrests Made Ahead Of Elections

As a part of preparation for the elections, police arrested seven wanted accused in different cases, checked 2003 vehicles over suspicion, checked on 103 history sheeters to make sure they are not involved in any crime currently, registered 12 cases under Arms Act, 278 cases on transportation of illicit liquor, 14 cases of drugs and also registered 796 cases under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA).

The police also issued 849 summons and 162 warrant to various accused. “All the efforts would be made to ensure that the elections happen peacefully in fair and just manner,” Dahane added.