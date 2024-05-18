Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ratan Tata Urges Mumbaikars To Vote

Ratan Tata | PTI

As Mumbai goes into polling in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, well-known industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata urged Mumbaikars to vote responsibly in the elections.

On Monday, India will observe the fifth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha general elections 2024. 13 constituencies of Maharashtra, including 6 constituencies of Mumbai will go into polling in this phase along with constituencies of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

As the country’s economic capital will also vote to elect their member of parliament for the six constituencies, Ratan Tata urged the people of Mumbai to participate in the election process. On Saturday, Tata posted on the micro blogging site X (formerly Twitter) and urged Mumbaikars to vote responsibly.

Monday is voting day in Mumbai. I urge all Mumbaikars to go out and vote responsibly. — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) May 18, 2024

“Monday is voting day in Mumbai. I urge all Mumbaikars to go out and vote responsibly,” Tata wrote from his official X account. The Tata Trusts chairman posted this message two days ahead of the fifth phase of polling.

Tata’s post urging Mumbaikars to vote responsibly went viral on X within a few hours. More than 34 thousand people liked his post and more than 800 people commented on his post sharing their views about exercising the right to vote.