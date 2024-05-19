 Kalyan: 25-Year-Old Female Techie Robbed After Being Attacked With Bleaching Powder In Parking Lot
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKalyan: 25-Year-Old Female Techie Robbed After Being Attacked With Bleaching Powder In Parking Lot

Kalyan: 25-Year-Old Female Techie Robbed After Being Attacked With Bleaching Powder In Parking Lot

The victim left Andheri towards Kalyan's Nandivli village in Kalyan to meet her relative when an unidentified person attacked her with bleaching powder at her face and decamped with the bag in Kalyan.

NK GuptaUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
The incident took place at Kalyan Railway Station's parking lot | FPJ

A 25-year-old female engineer was allegedly attacked with bleaching (caustic) powder by an unidentified person in Kalyan. The accused decamped with a bag containing a laptop. The incident took place at the Kalyan Railway parking lot on Saturday around 2.30 PM when the victim was alighting from Kalyan station and was on her way of outside station. 

According to Kolsewadi police, the victim is an engineer by profession worked in a Mumbai Mumbai-based IT company, and lived with a family member in the Andheri area in Mumbai. The victim left Andheri towards Kalyan's Nandivli village in Kalyan to meet her relative when an unidentified person attacked her with bleaching powder at her face and decamped with the bag.

The local rushed to the spot when she was screaming about the act done by the accused. Later, she approached to police station and narrated the entire incident to the police.

A case was lodged under section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of IPC. The victim approached the police station and police registered a case against an unknown person and started to investigate the matter. 

Accroding to senior police inspector Ashok Kadam, Kolsewadi police station said, "We lodged a case against unknown person. We formed a team to trace the accused. We are going through CCTV footage installed in victnity. We will nab him soon." Kadam further added that prima facie, the accused committed the robbery after snatching her bag by attacking bleaching powder at her and fled from scene.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Massive Security Arrangement For 5th Phase; 4K Cops, CRPF & Drones...

Thane Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Massive Security Arrangement For 5th Phase; 4K Cops, CRPF & Drones...

Kalyan: 25-Year-Old Female Techie Robbed After Being Attacked With Bleaching Powder In Parking Lot

Kalyan: 25-Year-Old Female Techie Robbed After Being Attacked With Bleaching Powder In Parking Lot

Navi Mumbai: 13-Yr-Old Boy Rapes & Impregnates His 15-Yr-Old Sister In Panvel

Navi Mumbai: 13-Yr-Old Boy Rapes & Impregnates His 15-Yr-Old Sister In Panvel

Navi Mumbai: 53-Yr-Old OCI Holder's Head Smashed With Stone, Found Dead On Parsik Hill

Navi Mumbai: 53-Yr-Old OCI Holder's Head Smashed With Stone, Found Dead On Parsik Hill

Thane Constituency, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To...

Thane Constituency, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To...