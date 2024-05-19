Thane Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Fishermen From Uttan Likely To Miss The Voting Boat

Fishing Vessel In Uttan | FPJ

A large number of fishermen from the coastal belt of Uttan near Bhayandar who have recently embarked on fishing ventures deep into the Arabian Sea are unlikely to return to the shores in time to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in the fifth phase on Monday (20, May.).

While around 600 boats with nearly 3,000 fishermen on board have ventured into the deep sea as it is fag end of the catch season ahead of the annual fishing ban during monsoon, some of them who are eager to cast their vote, said to have rescheduled their fishing plans to get inked before embarking on the fishing journey.On the other hand a very few who left early this week have taken extra care so as to ensure their return before the scheduled polling day.

The quaint fishing villages, including Uttan, Pali, Dongri, Bhatte Bunder and Chowk, are home to more than 900 big and small sized boats as fishing is the sole source of livelihood for a majority of people living in the coastal belt. The electoral strength of the coastal villages (which fall under the Thane (25) parliamentary segment) currently stands at around 21,000 out of which 52 percent are female voters and 30 percent are engaged in deep sea fishing . “We have appealed to fishermen to exercise their franchise. Although a large number of boats have ventured into the sea for fishing, we are hopeful that most of them will return in time to cast their votes.” said fishing community leader Bernard D’mello.

Apart from an elaborate campaign launched by Election Commission (EC) officials, religious institutions including and also social organizations have been motivating locals in their surroundings to ensure maximum participation of voters in the electoral process. Meanwhile the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samithi-an union of the fishermen has urged its community to support the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates as it is the only party that has assured to cancel the Vadhavan port project in Dahanu.

Notably, UBT president- Uddhav Thackeray during his recent visit to Boisar in Palghar had promised to scrap the project if the INDIA bloc was voted to power. The fishing community is vehemently opposing the Vadhavan port project as they fear that it will have disastrous effect on their livelihood.